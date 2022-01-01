How to make the most of New Years resolutions

BECKLEY, WV (WNVS) — As the New year begins and the calendar resets, many take advantage of the rejuvenating time of year to reflect on where they are, and where they would like to be in life.

For Mick Bates, this time of year brings more people into his gym.

“I think we are built to do that I think it is a time to reflect in terms of where you are at where you have been and where you want to go and that is actually a healthy process we should do that more often in our regular lives not just on the first of the year but on a regular and consistent basis,” said Bates, the owner of Bodyworks in Beckley.

Bates believes three of the most common resolutions people set for the new year are to lose weight, exercise more, and quit smoking cigarettes. While he believes it is important to take care of your physical health, your mental health should be just as big of a priority when setting those goals.

“Those things are very closely linked and we recognize that more than ever but the way you feel in your mind affects the way you feel in your body, the way you feel in your body affects the way you feel in your mind. We’ve seen with what we have been through the last few years the impact it has had on physical health but mental health as well,” said Bates.

Year in and year out, Bates sees people come to his gym by the busload during the first month of the year. But just as quickly as they arrive, attendance starts to dwindle as Valentine’s cards and flowers hit the shelves.

He believes if people take their time instead of jumping right in, they stand a better chance of achieving their goal.

“And that is just naturally what happens everyone starts the year with the best of intentions but I encourage people to kinda slow down if you are still hanging with it and sticking with it when it comes to Valentine’s Day then you are doing better than sixty percent of the population. I encourage people to not necessarily make a resolution in terms of the way we traditionally do it but think about it in terms of where do you want to be next year and then set a big goal and then break that down into smaller pieces, small achievable things are much more likely to be successful,” said Bates.