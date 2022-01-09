How to stay safe and warm while working out

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Keeping a new years resolution can be hard enough as it is, even more so when cold and severe weather affects achieving those goals. For those with the goal of exercise and getting in shape in mind, when the temperature drops, motivation to do so drops with it.

Mick Bates, the owner of Bodyworks in Beckley said as long as they are able to stay open, this is the perfect time to go to the gym.

For runners, he said treadmills are a great way to keep up the cardio while staying warm.

Bates recalls how before the pandemic he would see a rise in attendance. With the pandemic still in mind, he wants people to know as long as they are able to do so safely, they should not let anything get in the way of their goals.

“I think the reality is we are going to be living with this for some time and with that we have sort have accepted the fact that we have to move through it as safely and effectively as we can,” said Bates.

Bates said if you are planning on coming to the gym, it is helpful to check ahead and see if it is open.