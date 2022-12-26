RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and with this year’s celebration expected to be a busy one, staying safe is important.

This is especially when it comes to fireworks, which can cause damage when not handled properly or without precaution. Thankfully, there are many different safety measures you can take to ensure you stay safe during the holidays.

According to Donny Epling, Fire Engineer of the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, one measure you can take is safe alternatives to fireworks.

“If you don’t think it’s safe for the kids, they make little twizzlers, little firesticks that just sit there and spark, they got LED firesticks…there’s ways to be safe about it with the kids if you don’t want them to have actual fireworks,” said Epling.

Epling also stressed the importance of parental supervision and making sure you always keep an eye on your kids when using fireworks.