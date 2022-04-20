BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County prepares to break ground on the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center this year.

The project faced a major setback in early 2022, when bids for construction of the building came in much higher than expected.

The center allows the humane society to provide high-quality, on-site care along with performing spay and neuter treatments at the wellness center.

“On one end it’s going to really help us open up the availability of veterinary appointments for our own animals,” said Humane Society of Raleigh County Social Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston. “As well as reduce costs, not only with procedures themselves, but with travel time and gasoline and staff paid hours.”

According to Johnston, the average cost to provide vaccinations and spay or neuter is usually around $300, but with the money the humane society will save by building their own wellness center, they hope to offer those services for less than $100.

A price decrease they hope makes a huge difference in reducing the area’s animal population.

“One thing we find is a lot of these people do have the desire to get their animals fixed, but between the cost of vaccinating the animal prior to the procedure, and then the spay or neuter itself, that money just really adds up,” said Johnston.

The Humane Society planned a series of fundraisers for this summer to help raise money for the animal wellness center. Johnston said if the humane society can raise up to $100,000, a donor will match the money they raise.

“We had a very generous anonymous donor offer to match up to $100,000 worth of funds raised,” said Johnston. “Obviously doubling that impact is a big deal. So we’re trying to hit that mark as soon as possible to solidify that and add that extra hundred thousand dollars to our funds here.”

If you want to help contribute to the animal wellness center, you can make donations in-person or via check made out to the Humane Society of Raleigh county.