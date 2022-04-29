BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County will hold a ramp dinner on April 30, 2022, to fundraise for their new Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center.

Alexis Johnston, the Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Raleigh County, said they are about halfway to their donation goal. The new center will help provide low-cost and free veterinary care.

“It is going to give us more appointment availability, as well as, reduce costs for providing veterinary care to our animals,” said Johnston. “Ultimately, that boils down to us being able to take in more animals from the community which helps people who are needing to surrender or have found a stray.”

The dinner is at the Moose Lodge in Beckley at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per plate and available at the Humane Society on Grey Flats Road or at the door before the event.