LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrated their newfound collaboration with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The collaboration is designed to combat the rural healthcare crisis by integrating students in the WVJC Hybrid Online Nursing Program directly into the hospital environment. Students enrolled in the 18-month program will take classes online while attending lab and clinical experiences at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

“This collaboration will aid in creating new career opportunities in healthcare for those in our rural

communities for years to come while bringing critical healthcare services to the areas of West Virginia

that need it the most. This delivery model and the tools we are implementing are essential to creating access to education for non-traditional students who cannot put life on hold to go to school.” Chad Callen, CEO at West Virginia Junior College.

A Mobile Nursing Lab – a 38-foot RV retrofitted with two simulated hospital rooms, will be uses to complement the program’s syllabus allowing students for hands-on experience.