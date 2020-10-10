I Am Ingathering event underway at Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Almost two years ago, Tim Epling and Darryl Strawberry met at conference. The two men realized they shared similar interests: faith, baseball and the desire to help those fighting drug addiction.

Together, they created the I Am Ingathering event. It is a free, two day event at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, featuring guest speakers, live music and more. The goal is to help free people from addiction.

“We are bringing the community, the church, everyone together at one place and to be able to tackle this opioid crisis that we are in in our state and in our families,” said Epling.

The event was originally supposed to take place in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus. With the new guidelines for outdoor events in effect, the I Am Ingathering is able to take place while practicing social distancing.

The two day event runs from Oct. 9-10, 2020.