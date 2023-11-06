BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sharpen your blades and lace your boots, the ice-skating rink in Beckley returns!

Beckley’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker announced the ice-skating rink at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine will be returning for the 2023 winter season. This will be the 4th year the rink has returned to the Beckley area, with longer hours than before due to its popularity.

Starting Friday, November 10, 2023, the ice-skating rink will be open every day through December 3rd. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets may be purchased at the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex. Ticket prices are $7.50 an hour for adults and $5 an hour for children ages 3-11 and the ticket price includes skates rental.

“We wanted to try and do something special for our Coal Town Christmas several years ago – something that families could enjoy. We decided to get an ice-skating rink and it has been so successful here we are four years later with longer hours and an even bigger rink!” Beckley’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker

For more information on the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, visit their website.