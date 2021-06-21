Independence Baseball, Softball teams earn trip to state tournament

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Another local high school looks to represent Raleigh County in state competition.

Both the Independence High School baseball and softball teams punched their ticket to the state tournament in Charleston. After both teams did not get the chance to even have a season last year, they came out swinging for the fences.

Baseball coach and Athletic Director, Scott Cuthbert, attributed both programs’ success to their hard work in the extended off-season.

“Both groups worked real hard in the offseason and put the time in, so it’s a real honor for these students,” said Cuthbert.

Finishing the season at 23-4, the baseball team enters the tournament as the top seed in AA. They take on the fourth seed, North Marion, at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. 2021. The softball team ended the year at 22-14. They take on Oak Glen Tuesday, June 22, 2021.