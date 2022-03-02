BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, an inmate passed away at Southern Regional Jail.

Quantez Lamer Burks, 37 of Beckley, was arrested on wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer charges and was brought to Southern Regional Jail. During the admission process, Burks reportedly fought with officers and showed aggressive behavior.

The next morning, Burks was still aggressive, so staff proceeded to move him to a segregation section of the jail. When move to the secluded cell, Burks collapsed to the ground. Staff immediately assisted Burks, but were unable to revive him.

His cause of death was not released.

The incident is being investigated by DCR and State Police.