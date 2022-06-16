FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders from across Fayette county and the entire mountain state gathered in Hico to take part in a momentous day for the area.

Gainwell Engineering designs, manufactures, and maintains mining equipment. The company started in India and has several locations across the world.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, they opened their first location in the United States, right here in our backyard. While West Virginia seems like the perfect place for a company in the mining industry, it took a Gainwell employee with ties to the Mountain State to reveal the area’s potential to company executives.

“The heritage of coal mining and what we can leverage as an employer from this area, it is no question that the talent is here, the knowledge is here,” said Jason Sizemore, the general manager of U.S. operations for Gainwell.

Sizemore was born and raised right in Fayette County. He orchestrated a partnership between the Fayette County Commission and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to bring the company here. A partnership many believe can continue to transform the area.

“This is an illustration of what is to come and we hope other people will look at Gainwell and talk to Gainwell and hear about the reception it got from us and spread the word,” said Allison Taylor, a Fayette County Commissioner.

Taylor wants companies to understand the skills which exist in the area span to trades beyond mining, and there is a workforce to be used. But as Gainwell employees move in and put the facility to use, they do so with limited infrastructure.

Taylor and her fellow commissioners know improving this is crucial to bringing in more businesses.

“In order to bring corporations like Gainwell here and grow this area the next step now is infrastructure to help build the county,” said Tom Louisos, a Fayette County Commissioner.

Gainwell wants to create and fill more than fifty jobs within the next few years. They hope to give those jobs to people right in the county.