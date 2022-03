RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Reports of sexual assault at a Raleigh County school are under investigation.

The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department received a report of sexual assault involving students at Daniels Elementary School.

Detectives assigned to the investigation would not comment.

We did, however, speak with Raleigh County Superintendent David Price. He said they are aware of the report and say the situation is under investigation.