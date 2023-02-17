BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley will celebrate an Irish Celtic Heritage themed week in March.

On Saturday March 11, 2023, through the 18, Beckley will host a variety of activities themed around Irish Celtic Heritage – road bowling, a concert, food specials, axe-throwing, and a painting class.

The Irish Road Bowling demonstration will take place on the McManus Trail. Local road bowler Mark Whitt will offer an introduction to road bowling. But what is road bowling?

For anyone who doesn’t know, a small cannonball called a “bowl” is rolled down a lane like normal bowling. To learn about the sport and practice a few throws along a section of the trail for fun, the trail shelter located near Prince Street will host a training at 11 A.M.

More road bowling activities are being considered for the future.

On Sunday, March 12, an Irish/Celtic Concert event is planned at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre featuring a concert by Patrick O’Flaherty. O’Flaherty was raised in Ireland and now lives in Lewisburg. His professional music career spans over three decades. Dedicated to the promotion of Celtic arts, he is a highly respected player of mandolin, harmonica, button accordion, banjo, and bouzouki. O’Flaherty will perform at the theatre for about an hour, followed by bagpiper Mark Whitt playing. Sponsored by an Irish Heritage Festival grant through the WV Division of Culture & History, admission is free to attend the concert; donations will be accepted for the Bill Withers statue. The event begins at 3:30 P.M. with a few comments about Irish/Celtic heritage in southern WV presented by David Sibray. Around 3:35 P.M., Patrick O’Flaherty will take the stage to perform traditional Irish/Celtic songs.

“We are excited to offer some fun, Irish / Celtic themed activities during a week in March. Then as spring arrives, we will feature our Coffee and Tea Celebration on April 22 and the Rhododendron Festival in May.” Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events

Irish/Celtic Food Week will be celebrated at local restaurants the following week. Several of the restaurants in the area will host special dining reservations for St. Patrick’s Day.

Themed lunch specials are planned at Fruits of Labor and Beckley’s Historic Black Knight, along with the return of the famed Shamrock Shakes at McDonalds.

The Axe Hole is offering St. Patrick’s Day specials: receive $5 discount off axe throwing if wearing green between the hours of noon and 7pm. Then starting at 8 P.M., until close, enjoy the Black Light Event $50 per lane (up to 5 people per lane).

The Pottery Place will offer a Celtic Highland Cow Canvas Class on March 17 and 18. The class on Friday begins at 6 P.M. and the Saturday class is at 11:30 A.M. The fee for the painting class is $30 (16 x 20 canvas). Reservations are required – call 304-253-8777.

Other local restaurants and bars offer Irish-themed food and drink specials on the holiday as well.

For the schedule of the committee’s 2023 events, visit the city’s website at beckley.org. For more details, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.