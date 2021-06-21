Jina Belcher recognized by Generation Next as 40 Under 40

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local community member was honored for her dedication to improving the area.

Eight months ago, Jenna Belcher was named the Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Belcher was named a 2021 Generation Next “40 under 40” award recipient by the state business journal. The award is given to people under the age of 40 who continue to make a difference in their area

Taking the reigns during a pandemic, Belcher said she had a unique position and had to tackle a variety of problems. She said she is humbled by the recognition.