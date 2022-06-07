BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Junior Police Academy is helping kids understand the law and how it works.
The Junior Police Academy is a program put on by the Beckley Police department to help kids understand how law enforcement works. Judge Andrew Dimlich opened his courtroom to the Junior Police Academy to conduct a mock trial. Kids played the different roles it takes to put on a trial from judge to the accused. Judge Dimlich said it’s the perfect way to get kids involved and show them how the law works.
“I think it’s a great civics lesson for the kids. They really seam to enjoy it which is nice to see. Most of them were sixth to eighth grade and it’s nice to see people that age showing an interest in the system.”Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich