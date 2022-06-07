BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Junior Police Academy is helping kids understand the law and how it works.

The Junior Police Academy is a program put on by the Beckley Police department to help kids understand how law enforcement works. Judge Andrew Dimlich opened his courtroom to the Junior Police Academy to conduct a mock trial. Kids played the different roles it takes to put on a trial from judge to the accused. Judge Dimlich said it’s the perfect way to get kids involved and show them how the law works.