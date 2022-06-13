BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 2022 Junior Police Academy was labeled a huge success by Beckley Police Department, and it seems like all the kids involved also had a blast.

During the Junior Police Academy hosted last week, the children participated in a variety of events focused around law enforcement in all of its forms.















The kids participated in a Circuit Court Mock Trial, learned about Fire Safety, Fire Extinguisher Certification, First Aid/CPR, Defensive Tactics, Simulator Training at BPD, Mock Crime Scene, Fingerprinting , K-9 Unit Duties and K-9 Demonstration , DNR Tracking Techniques and Impaired Driving Obstacle Coarse.