BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Something as simple as pinwheels placed out can make you think of children.

Which is exactly what Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center wants. The organization placed pinwheels out for the public to see to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Nationwide, child advocacy centers and other organizations that work with kids are celebrating the month. It’s a way to recognize every adult has a role to play in supporting kids who are abused and recognize there is hope and healing within the community.

These pinwheels are a symbol of hope for the children.

“We’ve taken it on and really feel like it brings a smile to people’s faces, it’s a symbol of movement and joy. That’s what we want for the kids who are traumatized by abuse. Give them a new thing to think about,” said Scott Miller, the executive director for Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

What can you do to help out? Miller said the best thing you can do is spend more time with your children and know who they are around.

On April 16, Just for Kids will host a walk and Easter Egg Hunt at the children’s Museum in Beckley.