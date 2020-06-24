Kids hit the diamond for WV Miners Skills Camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Major League Baseball prepares to begin its season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, players are getting the chance to step up to the plate right in our backyard.

The West Virginia Miners Skills Camp is an event led by Coach Tim Epling for kids ages eight to 18, looking to hone in on their skills. This year, the skills camp give kids a chance to get out of the house. With little leagues cancelled across the state, this camp is about more than just baseball to these kids and their parents.

“Oh absolutely, (we’re) very happy. It’s just a sense of normalcy that we haven’t had in the past couple of months and you can see them grow and develop,” said Matthew Mills, a father of one of the players.

“It is very nice because COVID-19 obviously stinks,” said Joseph Bernard, one of the campers giving his thought about getting to go the camp.

According to Coach Epling, the COVID-19 pandemic did not put a damper on registration numbers or the way they run their camp.

“I think you don’t appreciate something until it’s taken away, and I think that is the sense that I get from a lot of these parents and a lot of the kids. For the first time, they couldn’t do something that they loved to do, so now they are taking full advantage of it, those who can,” said Coach Epling.

But the coach and the kids will tell you, when they are running drills out on the turf, the coronavirus is the last thing on their mind. For a few hours, they have the chance to just play ball.

“It’s great that the kids are out here, running around acting silly, but we are teaching and having a good time,” said Coach Epling.

“I’ve been playing baseball for five years. I’ve been the bat boy out here for five years, and I really just love the game of baseball,” said Joseph.