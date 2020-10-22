Kimball Police Department looking to hire new officer

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County town is looking to add another police officer to its force.

The town of Kimball is accepting applications for a part-time police officer. The department wants to increase coverage during the holiday season, when they anticipate business may pick back up.

Chief S.P. “Pat” McKinney said the new officer will actually not work enough hours a week to be sent to the police academy.

“One of the things we are looking for is to bring another veteran on, so it will be community policing,” McKinney said.

The town is looking for a certified officer in its pool of applicants. The deadline for turning in applications is Tuesday, October 27, 2020.