LAKE STEPHENS, WV (WVNS) – With another Memorial Day in the rearview, Lake Stephens welcomed the public with some fun in the sun.

The Lake Stephens splash pad is open six days a week and offers kids a chance to play in the water in a safe environment while parents take a break.

Valerie Gilliam is the splash pad supervisor. She wanted parents to know that it is a great alternative to the beach.

“And they’re secure, it’s safer in my opinion than the beach because it’s a safe and secure place to play plus the parents can sit and talk and get some sun,” said Gilliam.

The splash pad is also available for after-hours parties for those with bigger aspirations.