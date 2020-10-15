Land donated to Bluefield State College for new housing project

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Since 1968, students at Bluefield State College did not have the option of living on campus. Thanks to a land donation from the Roanoke Gas Company, this option is one step closer to a reality.

The Roanoke Gas Company owned nearly an acre of land on campus. Paul Nestor, the CEO of Roanoke Gas, said the land is of no use to the company and he wanted to use it to improve the school.

“This school has done so much for this community for so long and the educational opportunity that it provides is so unique,” Nestor explained.

Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart said the land will be used for parking for the new student housing under construction across the road.

“It’s an integral part of bringing back housing on this campus after 52 year,” Capehart said.

Capehart said this project is 25 years in the making, and the land donation is the spark needed to get the ball rolling. He said they want to honor the heritage of the school, which is why they are naming the new student housing, ‘Heritage Village.’

It was a BSC alumnus within the Roanoke Gas Company, VP and COO Jim Shockley, who helped bring a piece of campus back to school.

“I’m just happy to be able to give back to the institution that gave me a boost in my career and I can’t say enough about that,” Shockley said.

Bluefield State College administrators hope to have Heritage Village completed by next fall.