Landau Murphy Jr. touring West Virginia

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One familiar face is touring the Mountain State.

Celebrating the ten year anniversary of his win on America’s Got Talent, Landau Murphy Jr. is bringing his Motown music back to West Virginia.

Joining him on his concert series are former lead singers for The Four Tops, The Drifters, The Temptations and more!

As a part of the concert series, Murphy is promoting his partnership with WV Adult Education and the importance of never giving up on getting your degree.

“You know, I was blessed with a God given talent and the world allowed me to share it and they embraced it and now I get to pay it forward in any way I can,” said Murphy.

The concert series brings him right here to Raleigh County. He will be at the Grandview amphitheater on August 1, 2021.

Tickets are available for purchase on their website.