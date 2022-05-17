SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A landing zone was cleared near Shady spring High School due to a construction site injury earlier today, May 17, 2022.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a construction site accident in the area resulted in an injury requiring the need for a landing zone at Shady Spring High School. First responders were on the scene, including Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver and Ghent Fire Departments, and Janecare EMS.

Traffic was slowed in and around the school due to the landing zone, including multiple buses being delayed.

No information has been released about the nature of the accident, injuries, or victim yet.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News for more updates as we continue to provide them.