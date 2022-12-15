BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local law enforcement and school board officials took action after a high school student brought a gun to school.

It was confirmed by a voicemail sent out to parents on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School was found with a gun while on campus. A student informed the administration the student in question could have a handgun in their backpack and immediately worked to confiscate the weapon.

The student was taken into custody without incident. No threats were made and there is no evidence at this time the student planned on using the weapon.

Lt. Jason McDaniel said in situations like these, it is always crucial to speak out.

“One of the students at the school had this information, they brought it to one of the teachers school resources officers, aid, anybody at the school was able to bring that information to them and the gun was able to be received by an officer and that was very important of how this stopped,” said Lt. McDaniel with the Beckley Police department.



The situation is still under investigation. Stick with 59News as we learn more information.