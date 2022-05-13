PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Legal Aid celebrates twenty years of community service.

The non-profit organization receives state funds and federal grants to handle and represent vulnerable and low-income in non-criminal civil cases.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, they provided a local lunch at the Mercer County Courthouse and also gave out awards to the pro-bono attorneys who volunteer their time to take cases.

Melissa Kahle, Supervising Attorney for the Princeton Office said her office wants to extend its gratitude to all who helped them.

“We can just gather at the courthouse and celebrate our 20 years and thank everybody who has been a part of helping us be successful. Whether it refers a case to us or make a donation or even just be kind to us and send somebody to our door to get services,” said Kahle.

Kahle added in order to apply for their services, you can contact any of their offices.