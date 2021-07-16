Lewisburg businesses prepare for WV state little league tournament

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg is set to host their first large scale baseball tournament.

From July 17 to July 22, 2021, the streets of Lewisburg saw baseball players and families from across the state. Eight major division teams will meet at Hollowell Park, featuring a team from Beckley, and the host, Central Greenbrier.

LeeAnn Gillilan, who owns Blackwell’s, told us after the toll the pandemic took on business, this could be the surge they are in need of.

“We have had a slow time for the last year, so all of us are very excited to have traffic back in,” said Gillilan.

Now, the coolest small town in America is starting to see new life, with multiple events returning to the area — events that many small businesses rely on.

“Tourism is very important in a small town like Lewisburg because we have so many restaurant venues already, so we depend on the traffic,” said Gillilan.

Shaye Godomski, who manages A New Chapter Bookstore, agreed.

“We get a lot of people who come here and find us because they are here for an event,” Godomski said. “They come back year after year.”

After the pandemic, Godomski is now seeing different types of interactions with her customers.

“People have really thought about where they spend their money, so they have spent a little bit more with us,” Godomski said. “Instead of one book, it’s two or three.”

With large gatherings of people, the possibility of a COVID-19 spread is still on some people’s minds. But Godomski believes as long as the event is carried out in a safe way, everyone will benefit.

“Cautious and a little more thoughtful with the events they go to and all of that,” Godomski said. “But Lewisburg has been very cautious and I think they will keep that in mind.”