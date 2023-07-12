BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Beckley and officers with the Beckley Police Department reported the lights on the bike trail are out due to vandalism.

In a Facebook post, the City of Beckley’s page confirmed the lights on the Lewis McManus Trail are not operating properly due to vandalism. How the lights were damaged was not reported.

Residents walking the trail are asked to be cautious and aware if walking the trail after sunlight hours. City officials report the necessary items for repairs are being secured.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.