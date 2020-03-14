Little General Stores offering free food options to students after COVID-19 pandemic closes state school system

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) – On Friday, March 13, 2020, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closure of all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools in West Virginia due to the emerging health threat caused by COVID-19. 

Following that announcement, Little General Stores Inc. announced they will offer free branded food options to support West Virginia children who typically get their meals in school.

From March 16, 2020 through March 20, 2020, school aged students must be present to get the following options free of charge. They must be at the same location as a Little General Store.

Taco Bell: Two Free Tacos
Arby’s: Classic Roast Beef and Kids Fry
Godfather’s Pizza: Free slice of pizza.
Burger King: Cheesburger and Kid’s Fry
Subway: 6” Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Cold Cut or Veggie

Any of these locations can be found here on their website.

