Little League Baseball returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids of all ages in Raleigh County now have a chance to get back outside once again.

After not being able to have a season last year, Beckley Little League baseball is back in action. Forty-three teams play every night, consisting of all age groups.

James Sears, the league’s director of operation, said it is nice to bring back a little bit of normalcy for the kids and their parents.

“It’s super nice to see the kids, the look on their faces, to have them back outside, to get the kids outside from all different age groups,” Sears said.

Sears said he is excited to see even more kids sign up next season.