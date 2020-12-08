Local advocates discuss different ways to spot domestic violence

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — Over the weekend, members of the Beckley community held a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Azareyiah Mitchell. Several speeches were given on that somber night. One focused on spreading awareness for the domestic violence she suffered.

In light of this information, 59 News spoke with advocates from the Women’s Resource Center in Fayette County to find out what red flags friends and family can look for to figure out whether their loved one is in an abusive relationship.

Belinda Hopkins is an advocate at the Fayette County Women’s Resource Center. She wants to help parents and friends see the red flags in relationships before something tragic happens. She said there are a number of things that can be signs of an abusive relationship.

“The parents see that they are spending less time at home and more time with their partner, they may want to check on it, check in, talk to them and see what is going on,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said these relationships are not always about physical abuse; it can also be about an abuser trying to control where their partner goes, who they talk to, and even what they wear.

Hopkins said it is not always easy to get someone in an abusive relationship to open up about the situation.

“Sometimes they feel like they have more love out there than they do at home and that isn’t always the case, but their abuser makes them believe that,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said there were many times in her life where she wishes she had the knowledge and resources she has now. She said it is important for friends and family to make their loved one feel safe when talking about the relationship.

“Let them know that they are their to support them and not degrade them. Let them know that it’s not their fault. I want to support you, let me know what’s going on,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said it is never too early to talk to a loved one about the red flags in their relationship. She said it is also important for friends and family to seek help from those equipped to deal with domestic violence.

“Every teen, everyone in general not just teenagers, but everyone in general has the right to be themselves, have the right to say no,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins gave a pamphlet to better understand how to spot and deal with domestic violence. She believes every household should have this pamphlet in it. They can be found at the Women’s Resource Center in Fayetteville, as well as the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you see domestic violence occurring, you can report to the local law enforcements as well as contacting the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, and the local Domestic Violence Agency Hotline in their area. For viewers in the Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas & Summers County areas, they may call the Women’s Resource Center Hotline at 304-255-2559 or 1-888-825-7836. The National Dating Abuse Helpline is 1-866-331-9474.