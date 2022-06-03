BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley celebrated four local athletes during Fridays in the Park on June 3, 2022.

Maggie Ashley, Nikki Rice, Yuki Lawrence and Alicia Lopez prepare for their trip to the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 in Orlando, Florida, this summer to compete in the bowling competition.

Beckley Common Councilman Kevin Price recognized the athletes. Their team bowls at Leisure Lanes, which Price oversees.

Lisa Matherly, Director of Raleigh County Special Olympics, said the athletes have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was just such a proud moment,” Matherly said on Friday, as she explained how she felt when she learned the four would compete in Orlando. “I’m so happy that my four athletes that have been chosen are going to get to be able to do this opportunity and to be able to participate in the USA Games.

Matherly said the athletes are also thrilled.