BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In 2014, Shaun Hubbard decided he wanted to try and write a book. A challenge he had never taken on before, but one that turned out to be a huge success.

“The success of the first book surpassed my expectations, getting into it as an armature and it allowed me to do the second one. The success of the second book allowed me to do the last book. So I am really excited that I was able to do all three parts of the story and be able to conclude it,” said Hubbard.

“Light Ascends” is the third book in the series and as of this summer, all three books are available for purchase online and in person. Hubbard said since he started writing the books his ideas changed over time but once he put pen to paper, he got some concrete ideas on where he wanted the story to go.

“Light Ascends is the final book in The Testimonial series. It kind of wraps up the story and answers some questions that were raised with a cliffhanger in the second book,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard lives in the Beckley area and said the support from the community is a neat part of the process. He added he enjoys hearing people’s reactions to the storyline.

“It has been a lot of fun. It is an interesting process because early on it is just a lot of hard work of editing and all of that. Once it is out, which is the part we are at now it is a lot of fun, and getting to talk about it with people is the best part of the process,” said Hubbard.

You can purchase the book online on websites like Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon.