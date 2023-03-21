BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Chief Dean Bailey with the Beckley Police Department announced a local Beckley officer has recently graduated from the FBI National Academy.

On March 16th, 2023, Sergeant Morgan C. Bragg with the Beckley Police Department graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Sergeant Bragg is the eighteenth officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Sgt. Bragg is a lifelong resident of southern West Virginia. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Concord University in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree from West Virginia State University in Criminal Justice Administration.

Sgt. Bragg joined the Beckley Police Department in 2008 and has held the positions of: patrol officer, domestic violence officer, and detective. He has spent the past twelve years in the investigative division of the agency.

Bragg currently holds the position of Chief of Detectives through which he manages the day-to-day operations of that unit.