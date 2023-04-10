BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all pinball wizards and beer drinkers, a local Beckley restaurant announced exciting news for the combination enthusiast!

Poncho & Lefty’s is a brick and mortar, Latin-American style restaurant home to some of the most authentic tacos in the area. The restaurant, known for its premium selection of craft beers, announced it is the new home of the Appalachian Pinball League!

Starting Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 6:30p.m., interested customers can join the Appalachian Pinball League for a 10 week league season! The league is a part of the International Flipper Pinball Association where players compete in weekly tournaments for points. At the end of the 10 week season, a division tournament is held to determine the ultimate pinball masters where the winners points are submitted to the IFPA for official rankings.

“We are so excited to bring the Appalachian Pinball League to the people of Beckley! We hope you come out, give the league a try and try some amazing food at the same time. Look forward to more events and new pinball games in the restaurant.” David Creager, Game Operator For Poncho & Lefty’s

For anyone looking for less of a competition, the pinball machines are already in the restaurant, available for customer use during normal business hours. Poncho & Lefty’s also reports that new launch events and local tournaments will be held at future dates.

For more information visit Poncho & Lefty’s Facebook.