SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A local business helped spread some Christmas cheer through breakfast with Santa.

Expressway Food and Fun in Sophia held its first-ever Breakfast with Santa.

Kids got to spend time with Santa, playing various games with him along with enjoying some nice food.

The owners of Expressway went all out to try and make the event special and memorable for all who came out.

“We just wanted to do a lot of family activities,” said Renae Mills, owner of Expressway. “We try to do one each month. We’ve done other ones before and this one, we just tried to really go out of the park with it and really go a good one for Christmas.”

Additionally, Expressway celebrated its six month anniversary during the event.