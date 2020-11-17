Local business owners react to new mask mandate enforcement policies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the new policies in place, local business owners now have the ability to call the police if a customer refuses to wear a mask.

Requiring customers to wear a mask is not a new policy for most businesses.

But for most of the pandemic, owners of businesses small and large say they were not able to truly require customers to do so.

Some local business owners said they feel more comfortable operating under more defined policies.

“Really this just sort of outlines everything in black pen, that what we need to do is just be smart, be safe and work together during this time to get through this,” said Kevin Traube, the owner of the Chocolate Moose.

Some business owners said while they would want to work things out with the customer before calling the police, they would exercise the right to do so if necessary.