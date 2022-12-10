FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Leaf Festival set up their Christmas Bazaar event in Fayetteville on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Small businesses and other vendors set up stands, hoping to help shoppers put the finishing touches on their Christmas lists.

For the vendors, the event means a lot to them and their businesses, as it allows them to keep their passion going for another year.

“It really helps out around the holidays, I just spent a lot of money on making the rings and all so its good to recoup a bit so I can have some money to spend on my family for the holidays,” said Trey Swartz, owner of Southern Pillar Jeweler. “And just cool, getting out into the community and seeing everyone Christmas shopping and helping out the small businesses and the whole community.”

Organizers of the Oak Leaf Festival plan to continue to hold this event in the coming years, returning next in November of 2023.