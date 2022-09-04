BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley celebrates 29 years of serving the local community.

They held a morning service on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with singing and fellowship, then moved outside for a block party.

Church Founder and Bishop Fred Simms said he cannot believe how fast time flew.

“There’s nothing like the community being able to come together. I’m a firm believer that the community is the church and the church is the community. We need one another. You see everyone out here having a good time and eating and fellowshipping and it’s good, it’s awesome,” said Simms.

One member of the Church, Josh Sunshine says he’s been a part of Heart of God for a while. He said it is refreshing coming back to his friends and family.

“It’s an amazing experience. I grew up in the church from a young child until now even though I’m not living here currently, it’s still an amazing experience and an amazing time with everyone here,” said Sunshine.

Simms talked about what is in store for the next 29 years.

“It is our prayer that hopefully soon we can have a new food pantry as well as a youth activity center we’re hoping to build a new gymnasium on the other side of the parking lot over there,” said Simms.

Bishop Simms added he wants to build a facility to help with health education for adults and the elderly.