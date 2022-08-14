GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)–A local church celebrates its anniversary in Grandview.

The Legacy Church held a picnic at Grandview State Park to commemorate its fifth year anniversary of opening its church doors.

Pastor Kelly Bowman led the afternoon service, followed by a lunch.

Bowman said it’s a very humbling feeling to see where the church is now versus five years ago.

“We started with nothing and no one so when we celebrate a day like today, and I realize the new friendships and the new relationships that we have, I’m very thankful, very humbled for what He has done over the last five years,” said Bowman.

Bowman added he cannot wait to see what the next five years hold for him and his church.