BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While Halloween historically consists of collecting mountains of candy door to door, times have changed and so too has trick or treating.

Many communities and organizations now hold trunk or treat events. Damon Hamby is a pastor for the Mount Vernon Church in Beckley. He explained why this event works.

“So we want the families in this area to realize that we’re offering a safe alternative,” said Hamby. “Many parents aren’t as comfortable sending their children out to random stranger’s houses on Halloween as they used to so we provide a safe environment where they can still get some sweets and treats and have an opportunity to play for games and prizes.”

This is not the first time the church put on the event.

“We’ve been doing this about 10 years now,” said Hamby. “Many of our families here at the church used to go out into their local neighborhoods but we decide that we wanted to spend this time together, not just for the members of the church but everyone in the community is invited to come out so that we can be in a controlled environment where we know pretty much everyone and they can be compartmentalized off the streets and just to have fun.”

For many parents, this event allows them to keep their kids safe while they have fun.

“More and more, we’ve become aware through the news that in different areas, you do have drug traffickers who are passing off drugs as candy and giving them out to kids at this time of year, which is an atrocity,” said Hamby. “But we hope to supervene and to prevent that from happening.”