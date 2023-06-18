BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A church in our area is providing new security for their youth.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new kids wing at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

The new area features a sign in area for the kids and provides only one way in and out for better kid safety.

The new wing also features new classrooms with bible murals on the walls and a carpet that looks like a road, which is dubbed “The King’s Highway.”

Pastor James Boyd said he wanted the children’s wing of the church to be a safe and fun place for kids to learn about Jesus.

“Just to see them beaming and be like, they did this for me. We want to love them well and want them to feel like when Jesus said let the kids come to me,” said Pastor Boyd.

One huge feature in the new wing is Joseph’s Coat Factory, a community clothing bank for kids who need clothing for any season.