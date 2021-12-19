Local communities continue to collect donations and supplies for Kentucky

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Across southern West Virginia people are coming together to collect donations to send to those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky.

On Sunday, December 19 at the Rural King in the Crossroads Mall, one group came together to ask for donations and give back at the same time.

Christy Parent has a daughter on the Murray State University rodeo team and many of her teammates lost their homes and livestock. Parent wanted to do something to give them support, and decided to go one step further than that.

She said she was overwhelmed by all the people who came out to help them fill their trailer.

“We have actually had a lot of people that want to come donate for that exact reason. They were in Lewisburg or they were in Mullens when the floods hit and they lost everything and people donated to them, so now they want to do the same and give back to other states,” said Parent.]

After the supplies are collected and the trailers are filled, they will head to Dawson springs and Mayfield in Kentucky.