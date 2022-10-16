PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Every year, nearly 300,000 women begin the fight of their lives, but for many, they do not have to fight alone. The community came together on Sunday, October 16, 2022, for a Breast Cancer Awareness 5K at Glenwood Recreational Park in Princeton.

Cancer survivors and those who deal with the disease were joined by friends and family to help raise money. Amy Sparks recently finished six weeks of radiation. She spoke about what it meant to see such a turnout for the event.

“It means a lot. It’s a tear-jerker, I’m not gonna lie. It does something to you,” said Sparks.

Janice Hicks and her daughter Cathy Clark, are both breast cancer survivors, and they want those who fight the same battle to know they are not alone.

“Let your friends and family help you because they want to help,” said Clark. “I know you probably, kind of put yourself in a closet and you just don’t want to come out. But people want to do for you and that’s their blessing to you, to be able to help you get through it.”

Clark had one last piece of advice for all women, especially those who do not have breast cancer.

“Get those mammograms’, got those mammograms’ regularly,” said Clark.

All proceeds from the event went to Princeton Community Hospital’s Breast Cancer Foundation.