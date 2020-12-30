Local community reacts to second stimulus check

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A second stimulus check is on its way, but not everyone is satisfied.

At $600, some people said they are upset the amount is not as large as the first check. While others said they are just happy they are even receiving a second check.

“The first money that they gave out it helped, that’s the only reason I have a car, I’ve been without one for five years,” said John Lilly, who uses the car for odd jobs like food delivery and ride share services.

Lilly said the first check made such a big impact on his life, and he is grateful for any additional money he may receive.

