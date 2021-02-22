Local couple shares story of enduring love

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The start of their lives, a prelude to their future.

Born in the same hospital by the same doctor, David and Sherri Hunter are celebrating 41 years together. A love that began when David saw Sherri while driving for UPS and delivering packages to her home. Married at 25, they both knew their love was meant to be.

“The more I wanted to be with her and be around her, and it didn’t take long to realize that she was who I wanted to spend my life with,” said David.

“He humors me and I think that he is the ying to my yang, and we just mesh together,” said Sherri.

They say they learned what marriage is from their parents. They hope they set the same example for their children and grandchildren.

“Thanks to our parents, we have seen what it takes to maintain a long marriage,” said David, “They were such a great example,” said Sherri.

Through the years, the Hunters say life taught them the value of sticking together. Sherri is now an active public servant, serving as a council person at large for the City of Beckley, and the Director of Education for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority.

Through all the changes, the Hunters said supporting each other no matter what life throws at them is the key to their happiness.

“He needs a gold medal for being married to me I will say that, bless your heart honey thank you,” said Sherri.

Proving to all who know them that love can stand the test of time.

“You are so precious, I love you honey,” said Sherri, “I love you,” said David.