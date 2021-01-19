Local CPA gives advice on filing taxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tax season is almost here.

Taxes can be filed through multiple services, both online and in person. You can file your taxes once you receive your W2 form. However, Michele Davis, a Certified Personal Accountant, said they will not be accepted right away.

“Go online if you are going to use an online service, but just be aware that none of those returns are going to be accepted until February 12th which is about three weeks later than normal,” Davis said.

Davis said refunds will also be distributed three weeks later than normal. She said the delay is caused by the IRS stimulus package and the bureau needs additional time to get forms ready for electronic filing.