BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley is working with a Charleston distillery to brew up a new signature spirit.

The Bullock Distillery will officially unveil Piney Creek Bourbon Whiskey at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The limited-edition bottles will feature a depiction of the Piney Creek waterfall made by West Virginia artists.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will go toward the West Virginia Land Trust’s mission of preservation and conservation.

Co-Owner and C.O.O. of The Bullock Distillery Tighe Bullock said the new spirit will have a unique flavor.

“It’s aged six years in a newly charred white oak barrel. It’s proofed to fifty percent, or 100 proof. It’s a perfect for representation of Piney Creek in Raleigh County,” Bullock told 59News.

Bullock also said bottles of the bourbon will be available at local liquor stores soon.

For information on tickets to the event, visit the West Virginia Land Trust’s website.