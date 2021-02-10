Local florist thrives during COVID-19 Valentine’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local florist is finding renewed hope for her business with the upcoming holiday.

When we last spoke with the owner of Jay Roles Floral in November, she did not think she would be able to stay open longer; however, thanks to Valentine’s Day, owner Amanda Lambert said things are finally starting to feel normal again.

Lambert said she lost track of the amount of bouquets she made in the last week or so. She said she had to bring in extra help. Even during the pandemic, she is able to have bouquets delivered safely to a loved one’s home or workplace.

“You wear your mask our driver wears his mask and he takes it right in, so it’s good,” said Lambert.

Lambert said it is never too late to buy flowers for your loved one. She is open for pick up or delivery even on Valentine’s day.