BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local foster care agency celebrates its partnership with Raleigh County.

Braley and Thompson, a Stepstone agency, works to assist the area with foster care and adoption services.

While the agency was already established in the area, they cut the ribbon in front of their office on Friday, April 22, 2022, to make their partnership with the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce official.

Tina Gray-Russell is the program manager for the Beckley location. She is a life-long native of Raleigh County, and she expressed her excitement over the partnership

“So it’s nice to partner with them to find out about what community projects we could partner with in order to get our message out there that we are here and we are here to help,” said Gray-Russell.

Gray-Russell said their main goals are to help the children of West Virginia who suffer from abuse and neglect, while they work to train and certify the parents who foster those children.

For those who are interested and would like to get involved, you can find more information on their website.