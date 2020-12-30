Local health officials say people with allergies should not be concerned with COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After reports of people going into anaphylactic shock after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, some people with allergies say they are concerned about getting the vaccine.

Since the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, there were several reports of those who received the vaccine going into anaphylactic shock. Dr. Anita Stewart, the Fayette County Health officer, said those people had known allergies.

“So with the Pfizer product, after it was launched in the UK, there were some allergies that were noted with anaphylaxis. These were patients that had a known allergy to vaccines,” Stewart explained.

Dr. Stewart said since those cases were reported, medical professionals are very careful when administering the vaccine to anyone with similar allergies.

“We all have EpiPens and devices on hand to treat an allergic reaction, and we would not exclude them from getting a vaccine,” said Dr. Stewart.

She said they monitor people with allergies for about half an hour after receiving the vaccine.

“You do not give the second dose if it is a true anaphylactic, allergic reaction. It does not mean that they would not be candidates for a different type of vaccination for COVID-19,” said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Stewart said in the cases where someone had an allergic reaction, some patients were allergic to specific components in the vaccine. She said while each product has the same goal, they do not share the same makeup.

“The Pfizer product is a little bit different than the Moderna because it is in a lipid particle and the reason it is in that is so you get uptake in the cell that’s how the body brings it into the cell,” said Dr. Stewart.

She said because of this people with severe allergies to food or other allergens should not be concerned about the vaccine.

“We are actually less concerned about food allergies. This is more for people that have injectable and vaccine allergies,” said Dr. Stewart.

Stewart recommends anyone who is eligible to receive vaccine to talk with their provider and with whoever is going to be administering the vaccine to see if they should be concerned about the potential for an allergic reaction. She recommends everyone get the vaccine as soon as they are able.